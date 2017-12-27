The Ashes, live score, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 3, Melbourne: Cook steady, ENG 318/6

Alastair Cook took his score past 150 as England continue to dominate proceedings in reply to Australia’s first innings total of 327 on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. England were 192 for 2 at stumps after Australia lost their last seven wickets for 67 runs to let England negate their Day 1 advantage. Steve Smith couldn’t add much to his overnight total and was dismissed for 76. Shaun Marsh, on the other hand, fell for 61. Stuart Broad was the pick of the England bowlers, finishing with 4/51. Cook, playing in an English-record 34th consecutive Ashes Test, and his 151st Test overall, batted with growing confidence after a string of low scores as the tourists reached 72 for one at tea.England will seek to build a first innings lead on Day 3. Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, fourth Ashes Test here.

