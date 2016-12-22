The full list of ICC Awards 2016 winners

Ravichandran Ashwin became the second India player after Rahul Dravid to win the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016 and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year in the same season when he acheived the feat at the 2016 ICC Awards on Thursday. Virat Kohli was named captain of the ICC ODI Team of the Year, while Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma also featured in that team. (UPDATES)

ICC Cricketer of the Year (Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy) – Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

ICC Test Cricketer of the Year – Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year – Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year – Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year – Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

ICC T20I Performance of the Year – Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies ) (34 not out, 10 balls, 1x4, 4x6, ICC WT20 India 2016 final v England, Kolkata)

ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year – Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

ICC Associate/Affiliate Cricketer of the Year – Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award – Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

ICC Umpire of the Year (David Shepherd Trophy) – Marais Erasmus

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2016:

David Warner (Aus), Alastair Cook (Eng) (captain), Kane Williamson (NZ), Joe Root (Eng), Adam Vogues (Aus), Jonny Bairstow (Eng) (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes (Eng), R. Ashwin (Ind), Rangana Herath (SL), Mitchell Starc (Aus), Dale Steyn (SA), Steve Smith (Aus)

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2016:

David Warner (Aus), Quinton de Kock (SA), Rohit Sharma (Ind), Virat Kohli (Ind) (captain), AB de Villiers (SA), Jos Buttler (Eng), Mitchell Marsh (Aus), Ravindra Jadeja (Ind), Mitchell Starc (Aus), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Sunil Narine (WI),Imran Tahir (SA)

ICC Women’s Team of the Year 2016:

Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Rachel Priest (New Zealand) (wicketkeeper), Smriti Mandhana (India), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) (captain), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Heather Knight (England), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Sune Luus (South Africa), Anya Shrubsole (England), Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand), Kim Garth (Ireland)