The next Kevin Pietersen: Meet Adam Hose, Warwickshire’s newest sensation

England may have done away with Kevin Pietersen in one of the most bizarre ways, but the quest to find the next ‘KP’ — a maverick player oozing with batting prowess may not have ended yet.

And if former England spinner, coach and the current Warwickshire cricket director Ashley Giles is to be believed, the team has found a player who has ‘attributes very similar to KP’.

Warwickshire’s recent signing from Somerset — the 24-year-old Adam Hose — has reminded Giles of Pietersen who says he is a ‘hairs up on the back of your neck sort of player’.

Pietersen had announced a few days ago that his career in England was over after his team Surrey crashed out from the ongoing domestic T20 competition.

Warwickshire are currently gearing up to take on Glamorgan in the semifinal of the NatWest T20 Blast and Hose is being touted as the one to watch out for. Ever since his arrival at Warwickshire, Hose has plundered runs in all games and that too at an alarming rate for his opponents.

It was his innings of 76 off 43 balls that put Warwickshire on path to a place in the business end of the tournament with a win over Lancashire, against whom he scored another sturdy innings of 49 off 35 balls. Against Surrey, Hose hammered 36 off a mere 15 balls to propel Warwickshire in the semifinals.

Giles is more than impressed with the young batsman, as he has likened him with Pietersen.

Giles was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail, “It’s early days but he is a hairs up on the back of your neck sort of player. Some of the shots he hits, some of his attributes are very similar to KP’s (below). He is the same sort of size, has long levers, hits the ball out in front of himself well, and hits it miles when he gets in.”

“There’s every chance we have got a bit of a golden nugget here. He’s done it the tough way but we are delighted to have him,” he added.

The Edgbaston ground is not the one that a batsman can clear easily, and one of Hose’s five sixes against Lancashire had travelled as far as in the top tier of the ground’s pavilion end — another reason for Giles to be impressed. He said, “I’ve never seen anyone do that before.”

“After the early games I talked about throwing more punches. In the modern game you can’t have a breather, you have to keep going. The rate at which T20 is moving, it’s almost reinventing itself every week now. You have to be prepared to play with a philosophy that means you are consistently taking it to the opposition. Sometimes it’s not going to come off but you need the personnel who can push that upper limit,” Giles added.

While the addition of Hose bolsters Warwickshire’s firepower, the team has gone through some tough times recently. Ian Bell, the star England middle-order batsman, was dropped before the final league round game and he responded by quitting the team’s captaincy across formats.

“It was extremely difficult but it was based on winning the next game. He was disappointed but the bigger picture is always more important, and that is trying to win games,” said Giles in his reaction.