This South African batsman scored 490 in a one-day cricket game

A 20-year-old South African batsman, Shane Dadswell, has done the unthinkable! He scored an enormous 490 runs for his club NWU Pukke against Potch Dorp 1st in a 50-over match.

The wicket-keeper batsman’s demolition of the opposition’s bowling was spread over just 151balls, and came from 57 sixes and 27 fours.

Teammate Ruan Haasbroek acted as the supporting cast, putting up a 104-run-stand. Haasbroek hit six sixes and 12 fours off 54 balls. Together, the duo had powered Pukke to a stupendous 677 for 3 in 50 overs.

In setting a near unassailable target of 677, Pukke had registered 63 sixes and 48 fours. Potch Dorp 1st could only manage 290 for 9 in their 50 overs.

Dadswell extended his contribution to bowling as well, taking three wickets in seven overs, conceding just 32 runs. His heroics eventually led Pukke to a 387 run victory.