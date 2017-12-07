Three Pakistan Super League games likely to be held in Lahore and Karachi

Three matches of the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are set to be held in Pakistan next season, including the final game in Karachi at the end of March next year.

A total of 34 matches will be played in the upcoming season of the tournament in contrast to last seasons’ 24 games.

The PSL will begin on February 22 with defending champions Peshawar Zalmi squaring off with newcomers - the Multan Sultans.

While all the league matches will be played either in Dubai or Sharjah, the eliminators will be played in Lahore on March 20 and 21.

The summit showdown will be held at the National Hockey Stadium, Karachi on March 25.

“Efforts are underway to stage two play-off games in Lahore followed by what would be a historic HBL PSL final in Karachi,” Dawn quoted the PSL as saying.

Meanwhile, the format will remain the same - all teams will face each other twice before the top four sides progress to the play-off stage.

The final of the second edition of the PSL was held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore earlier this year and served as the first step in this direction.

Since then, a World XI side had visited Lahore for a three-match T20I series, while Sri Lanka have also travelled Pakistan for the third T20I last Sunday.

The players’ draft for the PSL 3 is slated to be held from November 10 in Lahore.