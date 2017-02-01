Tiger Woods flies commercial, after around 10 years! This is why

Tiger Woods may not often be on the prowl on the golf course these days, but that hasn’t diminished his global appeal. And that means every move he makes, or plane he boards, takes flight on the social media.

The 14-times Major winner flew down this week for the Dubai Desert Classic starting on Thursday, for only his second full tournament since returning from a long injury layoff.

Among the leading sporting earners for nearly two decades, Woods has his own jet, but took the golf world by storm after he took a commercial flight from Los Angeles to the United Arab Emirates, for the first time in around a decade!

Apparently Woods took his personal aircraft to Los Angeles from San Diego, where he had missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, but then switched to a commercial airliner as it was non-stop.

At the LA airport, Woods also witnessed the protests against US President Donald Trump’s executive order imposing a temporary travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Woods is a two-time winner of the Classic and his presence, though still finding his range on the course, has electrified the atmosphere. The Masters champion, Danny Willett, will be in his group on Day 1, but there is no question who has been in focus since Woods arrived in Dubai on Tuesday.

That surely ensures another kind of commercial, the outcome of a surge in TV viewership.