Tim Southee returns in New Zealand Test squad after birth of child

New Zealand paceman Tim Southee is back for the Black Caps’ second Test against West Indies, replacing George Worker in the squad.

Tim Southee missed the series opener, which New Zealand won by an innings and 67 runs, due to the birth of his child. However, the paceman returns for the second and final Test starting in Hamilton on Saturday.

Tim Southee will likely take the spot of Matt Henry, who took three wickets in the first Test.

BJ Watling was not considered by the Black Caps as he “continues to work towards full fitness”, with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell enjoying a fine debut by making an unbeaten 107.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner.