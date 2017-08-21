Tripura to partner BCCI in building 25,000 capacity cricket stadium

Tripura Cricket Association will build a world-class cricket stadium, with a seating capacity of 25,000, in collaboration with BCCI at Narsinghgarh.

“It is a Rs 200 crore project of which 50 percent would be borne by BCCI and the rest by TCA,” TCA secretary Tapas Dey told reporters.

It will be a modern stadium having all facilities and will be capable of holding all types of international matches, he said.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar yesterday laid the foundation stone of the stadium, which will be the second largest cricket stadium in the north-east after the stadium in Guwahati.

Sarkar said, “It is a good initiative by the TCA and will provide further opportunity to young cricket players in the state.”

“We have no dearth of sports talent in the state but we need to train them properly,” Sarkar said.

The club house will be a seven-storied building and will have good lifts, modern gymnasium and electronic score boards.