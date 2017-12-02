U-19 Challenger Trophy: India Blue rout Sri Lanka BPXI by 95 runs to become champs

Pacer Shivam Navi and NA Rathva took three wickets as India Blue bundled out Sri Lanka Board President’s XI (SL BPXI) for 149, sealing the match by 95 runs to lift the U-19 Challenger Trophy in Mumbai on Saturday.

Put into bat at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), India Blue were all out for 244, with opposition skipper Ayan Siriwardena picking four wickets. He returned with impressive figures of 4-36 and was ably supported by Ravindu Sanjana (3-42) and Nuwanidu Fernando (2-41).

For India Blue, opener Himashu Rana top scored with a 90-ball 78, laced with 10 boundaries. Wicket-keeper Urvil Patel (57) and MS Bhadange (53) also chipped in with half centuries to help the team cross the 200-run-mark. But none of other batsmen made significant contributions.

However, the India Blue bowlers put up a spirited performance and ensured they never let the opposition batsmen settle in. The Sri Lankan side was skittled out in 45.4 overs.

Pacer Mavi (3-15) and Rathva (3-28) were among the wicket-takers. Mavi removed both the openers and kept his side in the hunt while defending a total which was below 250.

For the islanders, only wicket-keeper Nishan Madushka (44) and Ravindu Sanjana (28) showed some resistance with the bat, all other batsmen made a beeline for the dressing room.

Meanwhile, in the third-place playoff at the Wankhede Stadium, India Green defeated India Red by 21 runs.