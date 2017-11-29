Umar Akmal declared ‘dead’ on social media, Pakistan cricketer clarifies

Umar Akmal has endured a tough couple of days after the Pakistan batsman was rumoured to be declared dead on social media. Umar, who is currently not featuring in the Pakistan national cricket team, put out a message to assure fans of his well-being.

The 27-year-old batsman, who has also kept wickets, posted on Twitter, “Allhamdulillah I am safe n perfectly fine in Lahore all news coming from social media is fake. And Insha Allah I will join #National20cup2017 #Semifinale”

Allhamdulillah I am safe n perfectly fine in Lahore all news coming from social media is fake

And Insha Allah I will join #National20cup2017 #Semifinale — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) November 27, 2017

He also posted a video reinstating the same, also urging people not to spread fake news such as this. “As salaam alaikum guys (Peace be unto you). By the grace of Allah I am safe. All the news doing the rounds is fake. You will see me live at the semifinals. And I request everyone not to spread news like this. Thank you very much.”

Umar Akmal’s rumoured ‘death is another instance of fake news being circulated. The incident has its roots in an incident which occurred in Islamabad.

Armed forces violently took action against protests organised by a religious group. The violence ended up claiming six lives and Umar Akmal was reported to have been one of the victims to have lost their lives in the clash. Many social media users posted images of one of the deceased, claiming it was Umar Akmal.

But with the 27-year old cricketer coming out to assure the world that he is alive thus squashing any such claims, further revealing that he will participate in the National T20 Cup when his side -- Lahore Whites take on Faisalabad in the semifinals in Rawalpindi on November 29.