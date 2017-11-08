Umesh Yadav on getting inked again: A tattoo like this motivates me

Cricketer Umesh Yadav’s mother’s death in 2012 made him get his first tattoo. Five years later, the fast bowler can’t get enough of them. The 30-year-old was recently in Delhi to get his fifth tattoo — a lion and a warrior — on his left arm.

In an exclusive interview, the bowler reveals that the new tattoo describes the “hardwork” he put in, to be a part of the Indian cricket team. And, it’s also a cover-up of an old tattoo that has faded. “ I had a tattoo of Lord Shiva, which wasn’t really great and was slowly fading away. So I was thinking, for a long time now, to get something done and cover it up. Something which describes me, and all that I have done to reach at this level,” he says.

“The combination of a lion and a warrior is just perfect, and explains everything. Just like a hunter, who lives alone, for days in search of his prey, and constantly works hard, to hunt down the prey, I too have worked hard, every single day, to become a fast bowler [who is] playing for my country. And just like the lion is the king of the jungle, who becomes one after so much hard work, I too have reached here with a lot of hard work, and now I am the king! A tattoo like this motivates me and makes me proud of what I have achieved so far in my life,” he says.

This is the second tattoo the bowler has got from the Devilz Tattooz studios in the Capital, advised by his friend and colleague— cricketer Ishant Sharma. Interestingly, his first tattoo from the studio — a portrait of Buddha on his left forearm, blends in “quite well” with his new tattoo.

“If lion and a warrior show my aggression, Buddha shows, patience and passion to get what I want. In that way, both of them blend in pretty well, and I am really happy the way it has come out,” he says.

