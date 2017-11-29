Usman Khawaja unfazed by poor record vs spin ahead of 2nd Ashes Test at Adelaide

Australian cricket team member Usman Khawaja played down his issues against spin and insists he feels comfortable in the team.

Khawaja made just 11 in the hosts’ 10-wicket win over England in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

The left-hander was trapped lbw by Moeen Ali at the Gabba, marking the 17th time he has been out to spin in 39 Test dismissals.

READ | Ashes 2017-18: Australia cricket team ‘adults’ don’t need curfew - Darren Lehmann

Speaking ahead of the second Test starting in Adelaide on Saturday, Khawaja played down the significance of his dismissal to Moeen.

“Sometimes you just get out. It’s cricket, it’s always going to happen,” he told a news conference on Wednesday.

“It doesn’t really bother me too much. I have a pretty simple game plan: watch the ball and hit it.

“I don’t think there’s anything too drastic I have to worry about.”

Outstanding video analysis from Ricky Ponting on the dismissal of Usman Khawaja on day two #Ashes



READ MORE: https://t.co/1qDH1La1jV pic.twitter.com/V9WuSjY0xs — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 24, 2017

Khawaja is without a century in nine Test innings, with his last ton in the five-day format coming in November last year.

However, the 30-year-old – who averages 44.58 in Tests – believes he has nothing to prove.

“I feel part of the side. I don’t feel like I have to go out there and cement my spot or anything along those lines,” Khawaja said.

READ | Ashes 2017-18: Nathan Lyon ‘dares’ England to attack him in Adelaide

“I’ve been number three for the last three years, playing back home, I’m really comfortable and first and foremost, trying to win cricket games.

“Winning an Ashes series has always been something on the bucket list and I’d love to do it and it’s nice to get 1-0 up and hopefully we’ll keep going.”