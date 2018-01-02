Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy hero Rajneesh Gurbani’s mantra: Meditation and visualisation

One of the main reasons for Vidarbha’s maiden Ranji Trophy win is the emergence of pace bowler Rajneesh Gurbani, who finished as the team’s highest wicket-taker, -- and second highest overall -- with 39 scalps in six matches.

The 24-year-old Gurbani made his first-class debut in October, 2016. But it was his heroics (12/162) in the semifinal against Karnataka that brought him into national limelight.

On Day 2 of the final against Delhi, Gurbani changed the course of the game in seven deliveries. He entered the record books by becoming only the second player to claim a hat-trick in a Ranji Trophy final. Tamil Nadu pacer B Kalyanasundaram was the first.

Dismissing the set Gautam Gambhir and Nitish Rana in the second innings all but confirmed he’s the man for big occasions.

“I’ve developed a winning attitude with time. Meditation and visualisation have helped me,” Gurbani, the Man-of-the-Match in the final, told Hindustan Times.

“I’ve always felt if the pressure is more compared to excitement, you can’t perform.”

Gurbani said he had no idea how important nutrition is when he started playing, but made it a point to follow a strict routine and be aware of what he eats heading into the 2017-18 season.

“There have been quite a few changes. When I made my debut last year, I didn’t know what were the things I needed to take care of.

“But this season I was fully aware of what I needed to do gym-wise, fitness-wise and nutrition-wise,” he added.

Gurbani was grateful to India pacer and Vidarbha teammate Umesh Yadav, saying the 30-year-old was always ready to help youngsters.

Gurbani hopes to take a leaf out of Umesh Yadav’s book and help cricketers, those striving to play Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments.

“My cricketing idol is Umesh Yadav,” he said.

“I’ve noticed one thing about him. Despite playing at the highest level, he’s very humble and is always ready to help youngsters. He doesn’t have any attitude. This quality of him is something I would want to imbibe.”

Asked how he felt when Wasim Jaffer hit the winning boundary, Gurbani said: “I was numb for a second. It was something very special.”