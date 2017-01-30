Vinod Rai wants to clean Indian cricket, says, I’m like a night watchman

Former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Vinod Rai, said on Monday that his role as Indian cricket board’s interim administrative head would be akin to a ‘nightwatchman’ in the game.

“My role will be that of a nightwatchman, I will ensure smooth transition,” Rai told TV channel, NDTV. “I’ve no BCCI exposure, but I’m very fond of cricket and am very interested in ensuring the game runs in the right direction.”

The Supreme Court named a four-member panel of interim administrators on Monday with Vinod Rai as the head and historian, Ramachandra Guha, banking executive, Vikram Limaye and former India women’s team skipper, Diana Edulji as members.

The panel is expected to end the administrative vacuum in the influential and cash-rich body which followed the disqualification of senior officials, including president, Anurag Thakur, and secretary, Ajay Shirke, from continuing in their posts after being rendered ineligible as per the guidelines mentioned in the Justice RM Lodha Committee report.

The BCCI CEO, Rahul Johri, has been running the Board since the court ousted Thakur and Shirke, along with those who do not meet the eligibility criteria for officials as set out by the Lodha panel.

The current panel is expected to stay on till fresh elected members come in.