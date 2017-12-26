Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Mumbai reception: See first pictures
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Mumbai reception saw a galaxy of stars come out and grace the occasion. MS Dhoni, the Indian cricket team members and several Bollywood superstars attended the function in Mumbai.cricket Updated: Dec 27, 2017 08:47 IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s second reception in Mumbai on Tuesday saw the who’s who of Bollywood and the Indian cricket team come and grace the gala occasion at the Hotel St. Regis. From Bollywood superstars like Boman Irani, Aditya Roy Kapur to music composer AR Rahman, tinsel town was in full attendance. (VIRAT KOHLI-ANUSHKA SHARMA RECEPTION)
On the sporting front, India’s ace shuttler Saina Nehwal and members of the Indian cricket team like Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni were in attendance. Dhoni and Umesh were also accompanied by their better halves.
Virat Kohli wore a bandh gala jacket while Anushka wore a traditional golden coloured lehenga. Apart from the couple, one more individual stole the show on his arrival and that was MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain along with his wife Sakshi. Dhoni looked dapper in a black blazer while Sakshi wore a pink Salwar. The Indian cricket team skipper and the ‘PK’ star had earlier tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11.
1.) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma arrive and grace the occasion in spectacular fashion.
2.) Amitabh Bachchan graces the occasion as Bollywood came out in full force
3.) AR Rahman, ace music composer, was also present and shared a memorable moment with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
4.) Indian cricket team share a wonderful moment with the current skipper and Anushka Sharma
5.) MS Dhoni and Sakshi steal the show in Virushka’s reception in Mumbai as the former Indian cricket team captain arrives in style
6.) Sachin Tendulkar and family bless Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in grand reception
After the Mumbai reception, the couple will travel to South Africa for the upcoming series consisting of three Tests, six ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals. Anushka Sharma will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return to India in the first week of January 2018 to begin the next shooting schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan.