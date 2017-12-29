Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma check in as Indian cricket team lands in Cape Town

Captain Virat Kohli and his new wife Anushka Sharma led the way as the India cricket team arrived in Cape Town, South Africa late Thursday (December 28).

The South Africa series will be Virat Kohli’s first action since marrying the Bollywood star on December 11 in Italy. Kohli had missed India’s limited-overs series against Sri Lanka while the pair were married in Tuscany and then then held receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai later in the month.

Virat Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma pose for photographers during their wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)

India are scheduled to play three Tests, six One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals against South Africa during the tour. The first Test starts on January 5 in Cape Town.

Before departing for South Africa, Kohli said he didn’t expect any problems getting back to cricket after his marriage break. He also said the team was feeling confident, but admitted they will need to adjust quickly to overseas conditions.

South Africa is the first of three difficult tours for India, with trips to Australia and England also scheduled in the next 18 months.