Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go for shopping in Cape Town, look for discounts!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted shopping in Cape Town, South Africa just a few days before the first Test against South Africa

The newlyweds were seen outside a store that was offering some very tempting discounts indeed, showing that a good bargain can tempt even a power couple whose reported combined net worth is over Rs 600 crore.

Virat Kohli was also spotted hanging out with Indian cricket teammate Shikhar Dhawan, who was recently in the news for slamming Emirates Airlines after they refused to allow his wife and children to board the flight to South Africa from Dubai.

The two Delhi boys appeared to be in a relaxed mood as they hung out with their wives, even showing off some impressive bhangra moves in the streets of Cape Town.

India will take on South Africa in 3 Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20s, beginning from January 5. The first test match between will take place at Cape Town.