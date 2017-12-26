Top moments from Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s reception: MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal light up party

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held their second reception in Mumbai on Tuesday night and some members of the Indian cricket team took part. Ravindra Jadeja, who is part of the Test squad for the South Africa series, tweeted about his presence at the venue. Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey and Umesh Yadav also arrived along with several personalities from the film fraternity. Badminton star Saina Nehwal also graced Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s grand party.

Virat Kohli wore a bandh gala jacket while Anushka wore a traditional golden coloured lehenga. Apart from the couple, one more individual stole the show on his arrival and that was MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain along with his wife Sakshi. Dhoni looked dapper in a black blazer while Sakshi wore a pink Salwar. AR Rahman, ace music composer, was also present for this magnificent occasion. Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricket batsman, also arrived with his wife Anjali and daughter Sarah.

The occasion was made even more spectacular with the arrival of many Bollywood stars. From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, the ceremony’s oomph factor went up several notches.

Sachin Tendulkar along with his family at the wedding reception of Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma (PTI)

The most anticipated arrival was of Sachin Tendulkar and when he arrived, the ceremony took on a different glamour quotient altogether.

The Indian cricket team skipper and the ‘PK’ star had earlier tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11.

Mumbai: Jaydev Unadkat, R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Saina Nehwal & Virender Sehwag reach St Regis hotel in Lower Parel for wedding reception of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma pic.twitter.com/YTjfwM4aYh — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also blessed the pair during their New Delhi reception which was attended by several high-profile guests.

After the Mumbai reception, the couple will travel to South Africa for the upcoming series consisting of three Tests, six ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals. Virat Kohli will do his pre-departure press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Anushka Sharma will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return to India in the first week of January 2018 to begin the next shooting schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Virat Kohli helped India win their ninth consecutive Test series victory. Kohli had been rested for the three ODIs and T20s but India clinched both the series under Rohit Sharma’s leadership