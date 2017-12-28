Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding announcement is ‘Golden Tweet of the Year’

The year 2017 was been a special one for Virat Kohli till now. The Indian cricket team skipper was the standout performer for his team in all formats of the game and his leadership skills earned his praise from experts and the fans alike. It was also an eventful year when it comes to his personal life as he tied the knot with long-time girlfriend and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in December and his wedding announcement post on December 11 was declared the ‘Golden Tweet of the Year’ for 2017.

Virat Kohli posted a candid picture from their wedding ceremony with the caption – “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

When it came to the ‘Iconic Sports Tweet of the Year’, Kohli’s tweet on MS Dhoni in January turned out to be the winner. Virat Kohli thanked MS Dhoni’s service to the Indian cricket team as a captain and posted – “Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him. You’ll always be my captain @msdhoni Bhai”.

Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him. You'll always be my captain @msdhoni Bhai 😊😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2017

Virat Kohli also topped the list of most retweeted Indian sportspersons in India and was able to claim the tenth spot in the list of ‘Top 10 Most Followed Indian Accounts’.

Cricket continued to dominate the social media scene in India as the top 5 hashtags of 2017 were all related to the gentleman’s game. The most popular ones of the year were - #IPL, #INDvPAK, #CT17, #INDvAUS and #WWC17. It was a welcome change as the Women’s World Cup was able to create a lot of buzz among the Twitter users in India.