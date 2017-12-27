Will marriage with Anushka Sharma cool down fiery Virat Kohli? Can’t tell, says Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have hogged most of the limelight at the end of India’s extended home season with their much-celebrated marriage. And on the field, despite the absence of their regular captain, the Indian cricket team maintained similar intensity and performances to hammer Sri Lanka in the limited-overs leg of their India tour.

Rohit Sharma was at the helm of India’s brigade that once again handed Sri Lanka crushing defeats in the ODIs and T20s.

After a minor blip in the first ODI — wherein India suffered a shock defeat — Rohit Sharma led India’s charge with his record third double ton in ODIs at Mohali, to finish the year on a high with series wins.

Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika Sajdeh after winning the second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Mohali on December 13, 2017. Rohit Shama scored an unbeaten double-century to celebrate his wedding anniversary in style. (PTI)

Rohit Sharma himself has been a changed man over the last few years, and being married for last two years to his manager Ritika Sajdeh, he reckons that it is the best thing that can happen to an individual.

“Marriage changes you completely,” said Rohit to Hindustan Times during an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

When asked if he thinks Virat Kohli would be a changed man post his wedding to Anushka Sharma, Rohit said, “It is very difficult to say… I don’t know much, probably only in South Africa I can say. (laughs)… it depends individually.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their wedding reception in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. The couple got married at a heritage resort in the Italian countryside of Tuscany on December 11. (AP)

Marriage does bring about certain changes, and when asked if the firebrand Indian cricket team captain may carry more maturity and calmness around him, Rohit said, “I guess so, I don’t know what it is going to be like for him, but I wish them good luck ahead because it is the most wonderful thing that can happen to an individual. I just wish them all the happiness ahead.”