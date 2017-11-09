Virat Kohli, cricket’s Richie Rich makes a killing on social media – Here’s how

Virat Kohli, currently the best batsman in the Indian cricket team, is widely followed on social media. His social media numbers are mind-boggling as his cricketing feats. Kohli has 36 million fans on Facebook, over 15 million followers on Instagram and 20 million Twitter followers.

With such a massive reach on social media, the Indian cricket team skipper is one of the most valuable brands among sports athletes.

According to a recent Forbes report, India’s captain earns about Rs 3.2 crore (USD 500,000) per promotional post on Instagram, that is the same amount as football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Kevin Hart earns more than the two with Rs 6.4 crore (USD 1 million) per post.

It was two weeks ago that Kohli eclipsed Lionel Messi as the most valuable brands among sports personalities. Kohli is seventh in that list, with a brand value of USD 14.5 million. Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo are ahead. He is also the only Indian sportsperson to make into the Top 100 of the world’s highest paid athletes.

Kohli has been leading India’s dominance in the past one year. Apart from being unbeaten at home across all three formats, the right-hander recently scored his 31st ODI century, overtaking Ricky Ponting. Kohli is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most centuries in ODIs.