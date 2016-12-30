 Virat Kohli denies engagement rumours; Jos Buttler plays ball | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 30, 2016-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Virat Kohli denies engagement rumours; Jos Buttler plays ball

cricket Updated: Dec 30, 2016 18:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Highlight Story

England batsman Jos Buttler is set to begin a new innings after announcing on Instagram that he had gotten engaged to his girlfriend Louise Webber. (AP)

India’s Test captain Virat Kohli may not be engaged to Anushka Sharma yet, but another cricketer is ready to tie the knot.

England batsman Jos Buttler is set to begin a new innings after announcing on Instagram that he had gotten engaged to his girlfriend Louise Webber.

💍 🇮🇹 🍕 🍝 🍷 🍺

A photo posted by Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) on

The cricketer put up a picture of Webber’s finger with a ring on it on the photo-sharing app accompanied by the message, “She said yes.”

He put up another picture a few hours later of the couple together with Webber again flashing the ring.

Webber had accompanied the England cricket team to Dubai during their break between the third and the fourth Test against India at the start of December.

Congratulating Jos Buttler, his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians tweeted: “Beginning of a new innings for @josbuttler & Louise Webber. Paltan, let’s congratulate them on their new partnership. (sic)”

Buttler’s announcement comes on the heels of tennis star Serena Williams announcing her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Reddit.

There were also rumours that Kohli had gotten engaged to his girlfriend Sharma. However, the batsman denied the stories on Twitter.

tags

more from cricket

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<