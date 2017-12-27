Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma reception: Cricket captain gives Lankan fan ‘special’ treatment

Glamour ruled the roost during the second wedding reception of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma as a host of celebrities from the field of corporate, sports and entertainment attended the grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

However, amid this display of glitz and glamour, Virat Kohli earned praise for a special gesture. The Indian skipper invited differently-abled Sri Lankan cricket fan Gayan Senanayake to the star-studded event.

Senanayake, who came to Mumbai to cheer the Sri Lankan team during their recently-concluded bilateral series with India, was seen posing with the newlywed couple apart from sharing a frame with cricket great Sachin Tendulkar during the party.

Sri Lanka Cricket fan Gayan Senanayake invited to Virat Kohli’s wedding reception #lka #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/AfAjdopVO6 — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) December 26, 2017

Senanayake is a die-hard fan of Sri Lanka and he travels with the side overseas too to support his country. Kohli’s gesture of extending invitation to the Sri Lankan fan earned him instant praise from many cricket fans on Twitter.

Whatever we used to think about Kohli, he has proved us all wrong. The man's a real hero. A good human being. #class — Dharaka Weerasinghe (@DharakaW) December 26, 2017

This easily proves that Virat Kohli is a true gentleman. Some of our countrymen hate him only coz he is not in our team. It’s time we accept his greatness. Hats off @imVkohli @daniel86cricket — Ijaz Rahman (@ijazah) December 26, 2017

@imVkohli is a aggressive player and a captain, but only in the game and that is needed in modern day cricket. Off the field, he is one of the few noble men. — Anuruddha Wimalasena (@anuruddhawimal1) December 27, 2017

Kohli’s next assignment is to lead the Indian cricket team in a three-Test series in South Africa. Though India have won nine Test series on the trot under his captaincy, the South African series is being seen as a real test of his captaincy. The first Test begins at Cape Town on January 5.