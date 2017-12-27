 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma reception: Cricket captain gives Lankan fan ‘special’ treatment | cricket | Hindustan Times
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma reception: Cricket captain gives Lankan fan ‘special’ treatment

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held their second wedding reception on Tuesday in Mumbai and the Indian cricket team captain earned praise for inviting differently-abled Sri Lanka cricket fan Gayan Senanayake

cricket Updated: Dec 27, 2017 14:21 IST
Ankit Kumar Singh
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception was attended by Sri Lanka cricket fan Gayan Senanayake on Tuesday.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception was attended by Sri Lanka cricket fan Gayan Senanayake on Tuesday.(Twitter/Azzam Ameen)

Glamour ruled the roost during the second wedding reception of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma as a host of celebrities from the field of corporate, sports and entertainment attended the grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

However, amid this display of glitz and glamour, Virat Kohli earned praise for a special gesture. The Indian skipper invited differently-abled Sri Lankan cricket fan Gayan Senanayake to the star-studded event.

Senanayake, who came to Mumbai to cheer the Sri Lankan team during their recently-concluded bilateral series with India, was seen posing with the newlywed couple apart from sharing a frame with cricket great Sachin Tendulkar during the party.

Senanayake is a die-hard fan of Sri Lanka and he travels with the side overseas too to support his country. Kohli’s gesture of extending invitation to the Sri Lankan fan earned him instant praise from many cricket fans on Twitter.

Kohli’s next assignment is to lead the Indian cricket team in a three-Test series in South Africa. Though India have won nine Test series on the trot under his captaincy, the South African series is being seen as a real test of his captaincy. The first Test begins at Cape Town on January 5.

