Virat Kohli enjoys beautiful Cape Town with ‘one and only’ Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli is currently juggling personal and professional life pretty well it seems. He is currently in South Africa with the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Test series and has wife Anushka Sharma for company.

READ | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go for shopping in Cape Town, look for discounts!

The India captain seems to be enamoured by the beauty of South African city Cape Town and expressed his admiration on social media. He had a compliment to pay to his wife too, who is also a well-known actress.

READ | Indian batsmen tune up for chin music against South Africa

“Cape Town is such a beautiful place anyways, and even more beautiful with my one and only!” he wrote.

Cape Town is such a beautiful place anyways, and even more beautiful with my one and only! 👌❤ pic.twitter.com/1HHbK3Nt6z — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 3, 2018

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married last month in Italy and then hosted two star-studded reception in Mumbai and New Delhi. The duo has been spotted shopping and experiencing different place in South Africa.

Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all. 🙏😇 pic.twitter.com/zYKWLXz6ka — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2018

India’s tour of South Africa will include three Tests, six ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, with the first Test to begin in Cape Town on January 5.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

India’s last tour to South Africa was in 2013 for two Tests and three ODIs. India lost the ODIs 2-0 while they lost the Tests 1-0. India have never won a Test series in South Africa.