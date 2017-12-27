Virat Kohli feels Indian batsmen’s mindset will determine South Africa tour results

India captain Virat Kohli downplayed the hype surrounding his South Africa-bound team, which is regarded as a good bet to win the three-match Test series starting on January 5.

Ahead of the team’s departure, Kohli, who has returned to national duties after a break to get married, met the media in Mumbai on Wednesday with coach Ravi Shastri.

Asked if his team had a chance to beat South Africa, bolstered by the return of AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn, Kohli said: “Look, we as a team are feeling very confident, in terms of the balance the side has and the kind of cricket we’ve been playing. Of course, we haven’t played in (overseas) conditions, apart from the ICC Champions Trophy (in England).

“Every tour is a chance. If you look at the teams which have gone to South Africa in the past, you are talking about some of the biggest names in Indian cricket. It’s not like that was not a chance; you need to play really good cricket for a very long period of time to win series and that is something we are pretty excited about. We want to go out there and express ourselves. The most important thing is we are enjoying each other’s company and that’s exactly what we are looking to do,” Kohli said.

India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa.

MINDSET KEY

Kohli said the Indian batsman’s attitude would define whether the tour would be a challenging one or not. “It all depends on the kind of mindset you get into as batsman. Any place can be, even Indian conditions can be, very difficult if you are not in a good frame of mind. So, cricket is played with bat and ball and if you are not there mentally, it doesn’t matter the conditions you are playing in.”

BE REALISTIC

Coming off an excellent run in home conditions, Kohli said it was important for the team to be realistic. “We are not wanting to prove anything to anyone and our duty is to go out there, give our 100 per cent for the country and get the result we want to.

Sometimes we will get it, sometimes we won’t, it happens at home, it will happen away as well. We need to be realistic with what we are doing and that is the only way we will be staying in the present and execute the things we want to.”

CHALLENGING PHASE

Shastri said the next 18 months can define India. “They have been together for the last four-five years and that experience will stand them in good stead, that’s for sure. The conditions will be testing, but this one-and-a-half years will define this Indian cricket team, and the whole team is aware of that. With tours of South Africa, Australia and England coming up in the next year-and-a-half, all I can say is this will be a better cricket team after those 18 months.

“If it is going to be tough for our batsmen, our job is to make it tough for their batsmen as well,” said Shastri, warning South Africa of the Indian pace attack.

India, who won’t play a warm-up game, begin their South Africa tour with the first Test in Cape Town. They will also play a six-match ODI and three-match T20I series.

“WE WANT TO WIN”

Virat Kohli said while the previous tour of South Africa with a similar team was an exciting opportunity, the aim will be consistency this time around. “The bowling and the batting has come a long way, all the guys are much more experienced, but the hunger remains the same. We still want to go back and try to do what we couldn’t last time around.”

Kohli missed India’s limited-overs series against Sri Lanka due to his marriage to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. “I was away for something which is much more important. That is a period that will always remain special for both of us. Switching back to cricket is not difficult at all because it is in my blood, like it is for every other team member and the team management as well.”