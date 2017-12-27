 Virat Kohli gives pep talk to India’s ICC U-19 cricket World Cup team | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 27, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Virat Kohli gives pep talk to India’s ICC U-19 cricket World Cup team

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli met the India’s ICC U-19 cricket World Cup squad ahead of their flights in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

cricket Updated: Dec 27, 2017 21:50 IST
Virat Kohli met with India’s ICC U-19 cricket World Cup team in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Virat Kohli met with India’s ICC U-19 cricket World Cup team in Mumbai on Wednesday.(BCCI/Twitter)

He knows how to win an U-19 World Cup and no wonder current coach Rahul Dravid wanted senior team skipper Virat Kohli to have a small session with Prithvi Shaw and Co ahead of their departure for colts World Cup.

In fact, the skipper is aware about teenage prodigy Prithvi’s exploits in first-class cricket where he has already scored five hundreds.

READ | ICC U-19 cricket World Cup: Coach Rahul Dravid backs India to go the distance

“I am also excited about Prithvi (Shaw). I have heard a lot about him and Ravi Bhai (Shashtri) has also told me many things about him. He has had a lot of good performances in first-class cricket, which is rarely seen. He has been made the captain ahead of the boys, who have played U-19, there is special ability in him, that we have seen,” Kohli told reporters here.

READ | Virat Kohli feels Indian batsmen’s mindset will determine South Africa tour results

Both India senior and U-19s will be travelling to their respective destinations in the same flight via Dubai.

“Yes I will be meeting them (U-19 boys) after my press conference. Rahul bhai spoke to me and said that I should talk to them before leaving.”

more from cricket
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you