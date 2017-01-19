Virat Kohli is Ronaldo, MS Dhoni calm like Messi, Yuvraj Singh is Torres: R Ashwin

MS Dhoni smashed a 122-ball 134 and Yuvraj Singh scored 150 as the Indian team scored a mammoth 381/6 in the second ODI in Cuttack against England. Virat Kohli suffered a rare failure scoring 8. (LIVE SCORECARD, UPDATES)

Football is very much a part of the Indian cricket team’s training drill. FIFA on the Playstation is also the players’ favourite pastime in their hotel rooms. While they are all admirers of European clubs and players, some cricketers like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have also stakes in the Indian Super League (ISL) football tournament.

When India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a rapid-fire quiz, likening the Indian cricket heroes to football stars, here’s what he had to say.

Ravichandran Ashwin likened himself to former Russian and Arsenal star Andrey Arshavin for the familiarity in the name.

“Not in terms of looks but names probably,” said Ashwin in a chat with BCCI.tv.

According to Ashwin, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, respectively.

“Virat Kohli, I think is Cristiano Ronaldo. MS Dhoni is (similar to) Lionel Messi -- in terms of character and the calmness that he exhibits,” said Ashwin.

“Yuvraj Singh is Fernando Torres, who sticks around the D and rise to get a header in,” added Ashwin.