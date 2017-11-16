Virat Kohli joins hands with cab aggregator in campaign to curb Delhi pollution

Virat Kohli has come together with a popular cab aggregator in their campaign to reduce both traffic congestion and air pollution in the capital city of New Delhi.

The Indian cricket team captain had posted a video to both his Instagram and Twitter accounts in which he called on people to ‘share their rides’ whenever possible by using either public transport or an Ola share.

“Hi guys! We all know what the situation of pollution is like in Delhi, I wanted to bring your attention towards it because a lot of people are debating as to what’s causing it. But what are we actually doing about it?” Kohli said.

Virat Kohli went on to add that combating pollution was something that needed to be done by all the citizens of the capital together as it was their responsibility to clean up the place they live in.

“I would urge people to share their rides whenever they can. I would urge them to use a bus, a metro, or use Ola Share if you can. This action if we do it once a week, it will make a massive difference.

“Kyunki har chhote action se bhi farak padta hain. (Because every small action also makes a difference) If you agree, like this post, share it and show your support,” Kohli concluded.

Delhi has been suffering with poor air quality over the past few years and the situation ended up getting even worse this year, with levels of particulate matter being at PM2.5 at 206.8 micrograms/m3, leaving the capital in the red zone as far as poor air quality is concerned.

Popular cab aggregator Ola had launched their #FarakhPadhtaHai campaign on June 5 this year, which is observed the world over as World Environment Day.

The main aim of the year-long campaign was to spread awareness on pollution and congestion whilst also encouraging shared mobility.