Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin only two Indians in VVS Laxman’s dream Test XI

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman revealed his dream Test XI and just two Indian cricket team players - Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin - were able to find a place in the team.

In a batting-heavy team that has Kohli, world No 1 Steven Smith, Joe Root, Hashim Amla, Kane Williamson and South African maverick AB de Villiers, the spot of a specialist all-rounder is taken by Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and not Ravindra Jadeja, despite his heroics in home Tests for India.

The pace attack is dominated by Australians with Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc being the only two fast bowlers, as the team consists several options of spin bowling in Shakib, Ravichandran Ashwin, Joe Root and even Kane Williamson.

David Warner, who has been the captain of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) of which Laxman is a mentor, is the fourth Australian in the Dream Test XI despite his mixed performances in Test cricket in the Indian subcontinent.

4 bowlers, 5 batsmen and a flamboyant wicket-keeper – this #TestDreamXI looks very, very special! Did you manage to match @VVSLaxman281's team? pic.twitter.com/qMvma3j1j0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 19, 2017

No cricketer from countries such as Sri Lanka, West Indies and Pakistan has managed to find a place in Laxman’s team, which was released by Indian broadcaster Star Sports without mentioning the captain.

VVS Laxman’s Dream Test XI: David Warner, Hashim Amla, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steven Smith, AB de Villiers (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.