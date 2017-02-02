Virat Kohli retains top spot, giant leap for Yuzvendra Chahal in T20I rankings

India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli maintained his top spot in the batting rankings while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal jumped 92 places to claim 86th position in the latest International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Twenty20 International player rankings, which were released in Dubai on Thursday.

Yuzvendra Chahal returned with figures of 6/25, to trigger England’s collapse which saw eight wickets going down for eight runs as the visitors’ innings folded for a meagre 127 in response to India’s mammoth 202/6 in the third and final match at Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Among other bowlers, veteran Ashish Nehra jumped two place to sit at 24th spot while England pacer Chris Jordan vaulted nine places to be at 17th spot, according to an ICC release.

In the batsmen rankings, England’s Joe Root made impressive gains as he jumped two places to be at fifth position. Root finished as the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded T20I series with 126 runs.

Other batsmen to head in the right direction include England captain Eoin Morgan. He vaulted four places to be at 11th spot while India’s Lokesh Rahul surged to 15th place.

Meanwhile, in team rankings, England has slipped behind Australia to sixth position, while India has retained its second position, trimming number-one ranked New Zealand’s lead to just five points.