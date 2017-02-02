Virat Kohli reveals formula behind unleashing double leg-spin attack on England

England were bamboozled by India’s double leg-spin attack of Yuzvendra Chahal and Amit Mishra, with the senior pro building solid pressure from his four overs (one for 23) before Chahal took over and ran through the England bating line-up. Captain Virat Kohli said they are the perfect back-up that India were looking for R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. (Match Highlights)

“Guys like Mishra and Chahal, give us an opportunity to rest Ashwin and Jadeja for Test cricket. They are bowlers who are wicket-taking, not containing bowlers,” said Kohli. (Match scorecard)

“He (Chahal) never says no to bowling in any situation, (whether) with the new ball, having such a bowler is priceless. That’s why he ends up taking more wickets than conceding dot balls as such.”

The Indian captain said the duo’s attacking mindset was a boost for the team.

“They have an attacking mindset that is why it is important to give them freedom, all I tell them is there is no big deal if you get hit for a six, but go for the wickets. Having these spinners as the next line of spinners, so confident and ready anytime, is obviously a boost for any team.”