Virat Kohli’s India will be tough nut to crack by Australia, warns Michael Clarke

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke on Friday warned Australia ahead of their ODI series against India, saying it will be a difficult outing for the visitors as Virat Kohli’s men will be tough to beat in their own backyard.

“One-day cricket is different from Test cricket, so I imagine that the wickets will be good. You will see some entertaining one-day cricket, hope the Aussies can perform well and win but it is going to be tough. India are always tough in their own backyard,” he said.

Cricket Australia’s National Selection Panel has named a 14-player One-Day International and 13-player T20 International squad, respectively, for the tour of India which will take place between September 17 and October 13. India will play five ODIs and three T20Is against Australia at home.

READ | Cricket Australia recalls James Faulkner vs India; Mitchell Starc rested

The Virat Kohli-led side has won nine Tests on the trot, the latest being the 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

Leader Kohli

Clarke lauded Kohli for leading the side very well. “I haven’t played for two years, so I haven’t played against this current India team. They are doing extremely well, winning at home, winning away,” Clarke said.

“Look, they are led very well by Virat Kohli and they are playing some great cricket, if they are good enough to continue winning, then they will continue to be the number one team in the world.”

READ | Great relationships have greater challenges: Clarke on Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble ‘rift’

Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been the backbone of India’s bowling, taking crucial wickets in almost all the series, be it Tests or ODIs.

Ask Clarke whether the offie can shine overseas and pat comes the reply, “Ashwin is a wonderful bowler, no matter where he plays.”