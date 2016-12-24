Virat Kohli’s mantra for 2017 - ‘Go Bold’

Virat Kohli has enjoyed a magnificent 2016. His ‘bold’ captaincy, sublime batting have resulted in India not losing a single Test in the year. As 2017 approaches, Kohli has stated his mantra for the New Year.

On several social platforms, Kohli wrote an open letter promising to not shy away from taking bold decisions, “There is only one thing worse than living with the consequences of making a bold move: the regret of not making one. So, here’s my mantra for the New Year. I will do what I have always done — follow my instincts and make my own choices.”

The letter added, “People believe I know exactly what I am doing that I know for sure how my decisions are going to turn out. Given the recent success on the pitch, that belief is now probably sweeping the nation.”

Virat Kohli’s stupendous year

Kohli’s dream run both as a batsman and skipper has left most batsmen behind. His impact of leading from the front with the bat is one of the major reasons for the right-hander to be feared in world cricket currently.

The fact that Kohli had to steer a relatively young team when his predecessor stepped down in the middle of the Australia tour in 2014.By scoring the bulk of the runs for his team, 1215 runs in 12 Tests this year at an average of 75.93 which included three double hundreds, Kohli has displayed his aptitude to take a great leap forward.

Virat Kohli different from MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli has had an amazing year as captain, becoming the first Indian skipper to smash three double tons. (Hindustan Times)

After 22 Tests, Kohli’s Test captainship has been on a similar path as his predecessor MS Dhoni.

While Kohli’s team has suffered two defeats (at Adelaide and Galle) in this period, Dhoni had three losses (at Vidarbha vs SA, at Galle and at Centurion). They both have endured equal number of draws — six.

While Dhoni had the services of Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman when he took over the Test reins from Anil Kumble in 2008, Kohli had to steer a relatively young team when Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the Australia tour in 2014.

Virat Kohli wrote an open letter on Christmas Eve, promising to take bold decisions in 2017. (Hindustan Times)

Kohli is different from Dhoni in using a five-bowler strategy. During the 2015 tour of Bangladesh, Kohli stated that it was the bowlers who will win Tests. While Dhoni was sometimes criticised for being too defensive early, Kohli has shown his intent to attack on a consistent basis.

Kohli’s ‘Go Bold’ mantra is set for bigger challenges in 2017 with overseas Test tour to South Africa, followed by five Tests in England and four in Australia in 2018.