Virat Kohli says ‘will ask for leave if needed’ ahead of India vs Sri Lanka Tests

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli said on Wednesday that he will ask for a break if he requires it. Talking in the pre-match press conference ahead of their first Test against Sri Lanka, he said, “When I need a break, I will ask for one. The need for a break depends on the load a player is taking. That is not the same for all in the playing XI.”

The question arose after all-rounder Hardik Pandya was rested for the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The youngster later commented that he wanted a break to regain his fitness.“There’s so much cricket that it’s all about the quality of preparation, not quantity,” added Kohli.

READ | Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja’s return spices up lopsided India vs Sri Lanka contest

India are currently ranked No.1 in Tests, No.2 in One-Day Internationals (ODI) and No.5 in Twenty20 Internationals. Asked what it would take the team to be on top in all formats of the game, Kohli replied, “It is possible to be No.1 across all formats but it won’t last for long because so much cricket is being played now,”

“We need to embrace playing in difficult conditions to get into the mindset of winning. Every match is important, every series is huge. Media won’t spare us if we lose this series,” he added.

The Eden Gardens pitch was kept under covers because of the sudden rainfall in Kolkata. (HT Photo)

There have been plenty of contests across all formats between India and Sri Lanka in the last couple of years. But the India skipper said that choosing the opponents is not their prerogative.

“Whether playing Sri Lanka is an overdose for fans needs to be analysed over time. What fans feel and what players feel is different. We want to be at top intensity all the time. But what fans feel definitely needs to be taken into consideration. Don’t want to lose fans,” Kohli concluded.

Meanwhile, the Eden Gardens, which will host the first Test Thursday onwards, was kept under covers on Wednesday due to unseasonal rains. As a result, both the team practices were cancelled.