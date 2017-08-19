Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan condemn child abuse, send out strong message
In a video that went viral on social media, a child could be seen being forced to learn numbers while pleading to avoid being hit. Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh took to social media to condemn the act.
Education in India has always had its share of terrible tales. From parents forcing their children to opt for a particular subject to making them slog long hours at tuitions after schools, the competitive environment has often done more harm to the student than encouraging them to learn; also, quashing their confidence and morale at times.
However, in a video that went viral on social media, a little child could be seen being abused to learn numbers. The kid, in tears, barely manages to point at them while reading the numbers aloud while the video was being made by the “teacher”. A woman’s voice can be heard in the background, scolding the kid with every attempt he tries to learn.
Almost everyone who posted the video on their social media handles have condemned the act, reacting to the terrorized reaction of the kid who constantly pleads to avoid the thrashing. Skipper Virat Kohli too, was among them, along with Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan. “The fact that the pain and anger of the child is ignored and ones (sic) own ego to make the child learn is so massive that compassion has totally gone out of the window. This is shocking and saddening to another dimension. A child can never learn if intimidated. This is hurtful,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram profile.
Unfortunately, this is the grim reality that perhaps goes on in quite a few households in the country. Physical abuse, emotional blackmails and psychological pressure are various ways a kid is often subjected to parents’ whims and fancies.
Dhawan and his wife both posted on the issue with the former reposting his wife’s message.
Although it’s not sure if it’s the parent of the kid who’s at the other end, almost everyone seems to suggest it in such a manner given the background seems like someone’s home. “Is that how you going to bring up your child? Absolutely disgraceful and disturbing behaviour by this parent you need to give your child love and compassion to get the best out of them! Unacceptable,” wrote Yuvraj Singh on his Instagram handle.