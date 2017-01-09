Virat Kohli signs up as handset maker Gionee’s brand ambasador

Virat Kohli’s good times continue off the field too. The Indian cricket team captain, who took over as skipper of the ODI and T20 squads from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has added one more feather to his burgeoning cap of endorsements. On Monday, he signed up as a brand ambassador of mobile handset maker, Gionee.

Gionee, the Chinese handset-makers, claim to have clocked sales of 1.3 crore devices in the country.

The change in brand ambassador from Alia Bhatt to Kohli might hint at Gionee’s will to target more consumers while aggressively marketing itself and use Virat Kohli’s popularity to massify its products.

“Virat is joining Alia in helping the brand touch new heights. He will soon be seen in the upcoming campaign of Gionee, and will also be actively involved in a host of innovative marketing and customer experience initiatives of the brand,” Gionee India Country CEO and MD Arvind R Vohra said.

“We are looking at expanding our retail presence too. We will establish 500 brand stores by March 2018 in India from 100 now,” he said. The company is also aiming a 2.5-time growth this year.

“Gionee comes across as a brand that is fuelled by passion, determination and focus to innovate and perform and with all of this have it’s heart in the right place by giving back to society,” said Virat Kohli.

The young captain will be leading Team India in the upcoming ODI and T20 series against England. The first ODI will be played in Pune on January 15.