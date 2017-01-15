Virat Kohli wins toss in maiden match as ODI skipper, opts to field vs England

Virat Kohli won the toss in his maiden match as India’s limited overs skipper and chose to field in the first ODI against England at the MCA Stadium here on Sunday. (1st ODI LIVE UPDATES)

With India having many options for each positions, the playing XI was always going to be tricky. India did not include Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Amit Mishra. (1st ODI LIVE SCORECARD)

A packed middle order meant, Pandey’s chances of making the cut was very difficult. India chose Umesh Yadav ahead of Bhuvneshwar and Mishra always looked uncertain with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja back in the squad.

Rahane not getting picked is a clear indication of team believing more in KL Rahul, who has improved his game by leaps and bounds in the recent times. But the real opening conundrum for Kohli will be when Rohit Sharma returns from injury. Fitting Rahane and Rahul in the scheme of things will be a tricky call.

England, meanwhile, have left out not fully fit Liam Plunkett, Liam Dawson, Sam Billings and Jonny Bairstow.