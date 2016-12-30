Virender Sehwag and his funny birthday wishes: This time, it is Joe Root

Just like his batting style, Virender Sehwag likes to hit the ball out of the park with every tweet of his.

Apart from his hilarious take on issues, the explosive batsman’s one-liners wishing celebrities on their birthday on micro-blogging site Twitter is a big hit too.

On Friday, it was the turn of England cricketer Joe Root, who turned 26, to get a personalised wish from the Nawab of Najafgarh.

“Happy Birthday Joe Root. All lines in this Root are busy. Top player, hungry player .Knows his roots (sic),” Sehwag tweeted.

Just a day ago, Sehwag had posted a video to wish Pakistan off-spin great Saqlain Mushtaq, on his 40th birthday.

“A very happy birthday dear @Saqlain_Mushtaq . Stay blessed and Thank you for the memories. Enjoying watching this in loop,” he tweeted along with a video of him smashing the Pakistan spinner for a six to get to his 300, the first Test triple century by an Indian.

Sehwag had earlier mercilessly trolled Mushtaq’s Pakistan teammate Shoaib Akhtar on August 13, when the former pacer turned 41.

Posting an image of the bowler spearing his arms out in celebration after claiming a wicket, Sehwag posted: “Happy Birthday @shoaib100mph ,Chalti Firti Titanic, Doobiyo Mat.#IndiaIsGreat#ShoaibKiBirthdayViruKiParty.”

He soon followed it up with another tweet this time with a video. The accompanying message read: “Plz wish @shoaib100mph bhai using #ShoaibKiBirthdayViruKiParty. Don’t make his condition to attend party like this: (sic)”

The tweet led to many Indians on Twitter trolling the pacer using the hashtag #ShoaibKiBirthdayViruKiParty, with Sehwag retweeting the funniest of them.

On August 27, the birth anniversary of Don Bradman, he had tweeted a combination of three pictures with the message: Pic 1- Don/Pic 2- Bread/ Pic 3- Man. Hpy Birthday Don Bradman, the greatest that could ever have been#BradmanJayanti.”

He had also tweeted his wishes for India’s limited-overs captain MS Dhoni on July 7 by saying: “Happy Birthday @msdhoni . May you keep doing Anhoni ko Honi.#NationalHelicopterDay.”

For former England batsman Kevin Pietersen’s 36th birthday on June 27, Sehwag tweeted, “A very happy birthday @KP24. When we used to play for Delhi, I always thought, This KP will send the ball to CP.”

Not just cricketers, even Bollywood celebrities have been wished by the former India cricketer in his typical style.

“Today let’s drink Juice of Ganna. To wish Happy Birthday to Vinod Khanna,” Sehwag tweeted on October 6.