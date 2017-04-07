Virender Sehwag hails CRPF commander Chetan Cheetah on his miraculous recovery

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has long been a supporter of the Indian armed forces and has made his feelings known through social media time and again.

The social networking platform of Twitter has been Sehwag’s weapon of choice ever since he put down the cricket bat.

His witty retorts have been praised and his supportive nature has been appreciated.

In February, earlier this year, Sehwag tweeted that he was praying for Major Amardeep Singh of the Indian army who had been shot in the head during an ambush by militants in Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir.

Now, the aggressive batter tweeted on behalf of patriots everywhere to spread the news that CRPF commander Chetan Cheetah had recovered successfully after being in coma.

“Every Indian whose heart bleeds for the nation has his prayers answered. Our #ChetanCheetah is back. What a man , what spirit ,a true hero (sic),” Sehwag posted on his Twitter account on Thursday along with images of Cheetah and details of his injuries.

Cheetah had been shot nine times in an encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Bandipora district in February.

He had been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in New Delhi on February 14 after being airlifted from Srinagar.

The 42-year-old had suffered bullet injuries in his brain, right eye, abdomen, both the arms, left hand and buttocks.

He was operated on within 24 hours of being admitted.

Doctors removed the portion of his skull which was hit by a bullet. He was in a coma for 16 days and spent a month in the ICU.

He was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.