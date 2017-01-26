 Virender Sehwag’s ‘ViruGyaan’ on India v England ODIs will take your breath away | cricket | Hindustan Times
Virender Sehwag’s ‘ViruGyaan’ on India v England ODIs will take your breath away

Virender Sehwag has once again shown that he is the king of Twitter as he uniquely reviews the India vs England ODI series with plenty of Haryanvi ‘swag’. ViruGyaan has gone viral

cricket Updated: Jan 26, 2017 20:29 IST
Siddharth Vishwanathan
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virender Sehwag pose for the media at a practice session ahead of the Cricket World Cup Group B match against Netherlands in New Delhi in 2011. (Hindustan Times)

Virender Sehwag was an entertainer when it came to batting, be it in ODIs, Tests or Twenty20 Internationals. Following his retirement, he has reigned supreme on Hindi commentary on television and on social media, notably on his official Twitter handle (@virendersehwag). (England win 1st T20 vs India)

His banter with several cricket and non-cricketing personalities, his funny and witty take on many situations has been highlighted plenty of times. Now, on Republic Day, Sehwag has come up with a unique way of reviewing a cricket series. It involves plenty of humour, an alter-ego and some swag with a touch of Haryanvi.

His show, ‘ViruGyaan’, focuses on the India-England series and the Nawab of Najafgarh presents it in a very different way. The show begins with a serious Sehwag introducing the show but immediately turns to the fun-loving ‘Swag’, Viru’s alter-ego who presents the facts in Haryanvi rap.

In the hilarious conversation between Sehwag and Swag, Sehwag is reviewing the series in a sombre way while Swag gives plenty of humour in his own style.

An excerpt of the conversation goes something like this:

Sehwag: First match England had good partnerships and they scored 350 runs.

Swag: Pehli baar kaptani par utra mara chora Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav. Damdaar shatak lagaya jiski wajah se 350 run ka lakshaya kati asaan ho gaya. Magar dukh toh is baat ka se mare dost aur buzurg Yuvraj and Dhoni kati na chale.

The show has been a hit among the Twitterati, with plenty of cricketers, sports and Bollywood personalities, tweeting their approval.

India skipper Virat Kohli likened the show to Hera Pheri, a popular comedy film in 2006 which featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

Anil Kumble, the coach of the Indian cricket team, found it hilarious.

Other Indian superstars like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh also tweeted about ‘ViruaGyaan’.

Other sports and film celebrities loved the Swag in Sehwag.

Earlier, Sehwag shared an adorable photo on his Twitter timeline of a Mahendra Singh Dhoni sketch made by his elder son, Aaryavir. In that sketch, he hailed the Nataraj shot that was played by the former India limited-overs skipper.

