Virender Sehwag to head Cricket Operations, Strategy for Kings XI Punjab in IPL

Virender Sehwag, the former India opener who is currently the mentor of Kings XI Punjab, will also be the team’s head of Cricket Operations and Strategy in the upcoming Indian Premier League ( IPL) season. Along with that, he will also be the franchise’s Brand Ambassador.

Read | Why Virat Kohli thinks IPL will be great for Indian cricket team

“It is such an honour to lead this team and mentor our young talent. Kings XI Punjab is a team very close to my heart and I am looking forward to a great season with them,” Virender Sehwag said.

Virender Sehwag has been with Kings XI Punjab since the 2015 edition of the Indian Premier League. This will be his third year of association with the franchise.

Read more | India vs England: Bhuvneshwar Kumar says he honed death bowling skills in IPL

Commenting on the appointment, Promoters of Kings XI Punjab said, “With Viru’s vast knowledge and expertise, it is a matter of great pride for Kings XI Punjab to have him mentor the squad this season. We are absolutely confident that his experience and ability will add great value to the franchise and wish him the best in his new role.”