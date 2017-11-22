Virender Sehwag vs Shoaib Akhtar again as fire meets ice in Switzerland

Virender Sehwag always had a special liking for Pakistan Cricket Team. The Sultan of Multan’s upper cuts against Shoaib Akhtar is legendary. Though the stars are retired now, fans will have the opportunity to witness their contest again next year – that too on ice!

The exotic location for the Sehwag-Akhtar showdown will be a frozen lake in St. Moritz, Switzerland with the spectacular Swiss Alps in the backdrop.

Two Twenty20 matches will be played on February 8 and 9 next year and besides Sehwag and Akhtar, lending star power will be Mohammad Kaif, Mahela Jayawardene, Lasith Malinga, Michael Hussey, Graeme Smith, Jacques Kallis, Daniel Vettori, Nathan Mcullum, Grant Elliot, Monty Panesar and Owais Shah.

Sehwag, who was present at the launch alongside Kaif, said he took just two minutes to say yes to the offer.

“I never thought playing cricket on ice was possible but now that it is happening, I wanted to experience it. It won’t be serious cricket but it would still be a challenge to play on ice,” said Sehwag.

Sehwag is not new to playing exhibition games outside India. He played the MCL in Dubai and was also part of Cricket All Stars which was played in the USA two years ago.

“I was still playing First-Class cricket in 2015 so it was not very difficult to play those matches. Now since I have stopped playing the game completely, it will be a challenge to get into the groove.

“But there will be no pressure to win or lose. Also, now that I am retired I don’t need to take anyone’s permission including the BCCI,” he quipped.

It has been learnt the top stars will be paid in the range of USD 40,000-50,000 for two games while the others will get something between USD 20,000-30,000.

Players will use the traditional cricketing gear including the red-ball but will wear sports shoes instead of spikes. The weather is expected to be nice and sunny during the day but the temperatures can dip to as low as -20 degree celsius.

The matches will be played on matting pitch.