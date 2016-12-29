Virender Sehwag reminds birthday boy Saqlain Mushtaq of Multan massacre

Virender Sehwag was a hit like no other during his playing days, smashing even perfectly good deliveries into the stands. So, it was no surprise even a birthday wish came as an explosive package!

The Nawab of Najafgarh took to Twitter to wish old foe Saqlain Mushtaq, the Pakistan off-spin great, who turned 40 on Thursday.

Virender Sehwag never believed in conforming to tradition even in Test cricket, and his wishing Saqlain too was in keeping with his no-holds-barred batting.

A very happy birthday dear @Saqlain_Mushtaq .

Stay blessed and Thank you for the memories. Enjoying watching this in loop. pic.twitter.com/QOryy3L2TF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2016

The former opener reminded Saqlain of how he smashed the Pakistan bowlers all around the ground while scoring the first Test triple century by an Indian batsman.

Sehwag scored 309 in the first Test in Multan Test during India’s historic 2004 tour of Pakistan. His innings was peppered with 39 fours and six sixes with the last of those maximums off Saqlain’s bowling taking Sehwag to his triple century.

Sehwag’s tweet, unsurprisingly, had that shot as the focus.