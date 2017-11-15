Watch how MS Dhoni enjoys his break away from Indian cricket team

Ever since he failed to take India past the finish line in second T20I against New Zealand at Rajkot, the furore over his future has refused to die down. But former captain MS Dhoni has largely remained undeterred, and is enjoying a break at his hometown Ranchi.

Dhoni, who is a known dog lover, posted a video on Instagram in which he could be seen training his two dogs — a Dutch shepherd and a husky — at his home in Ranchi.

“ZOYA(Dutch shepherd) does some training and LILY(husky) does the cheering job,” wrote Dhoni on his Instagram page.

Even in the past, the former India captain had shared videos on his social media pages in which he could be seen playing with his pet dogs.

Dhoni will return to action in December when the Indian cricket team will play three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka after a three-Test series.

The 36-year-old was recently criticised for his ‘go-slow’ approach during the Twenty20 International against New Zealand in Rajkot but the former Indian skipper cleared the air recently after his launching his cricket academy in Dubai.

“Everybody has views in life and it should be respected. It is representing the country which is the best motivation for me because we play cricket for only a span of time. You can play for one year to 15 years, some play 20 years, but in the life span, let’s say you live for 70 years, 10 to 15 years is nothing and that’s the only time you can proudly say that I’m representing my country. The biggest motivation is being part of the Indian cricket team,” Dhoni had said.