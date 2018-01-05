Watch MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja officially sign for CSK

Exactly a year later after he stepped down as the captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni returned at the helm of matters, this time at the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK). (IPL retention highlights)

Dhoni, who gave up India captaincy on January 4, 2017, returned as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, when he was announced as one of the three players retained by the two-time IPL winning side.

CSK are making a comeback in the IPL after a two-year hiatus, a period during which Dhoni led the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) in their first year (2016), and then played as a wicketkeeper-batsman under the leadership of Steve Smith in the next, with the team renamed as Rising Pune Supergiant.

A video posted by CSK on Twitter has gone viral, which shows Dhoni sporting an Indian cricket training jersey signing the contract papers.

Dhoni has been retained by CSK for Rs 15 crore, with the other retentions being Suresh Raina (Rs 11 crore) and Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 7 crore). Chennai Super Kings, according to a BCCI release, are now left with Rs 47 crore with two ‘Right to Match’ options available to them.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, Chennai Super Kings lifted the IPL trophy in two consecutive editions in 2010 and 2011. In 2010, the franchise also won the now-defunct Champions League T20 tournament.

Raina went on to lead the Gujarat Lions — another replacement team in IPL 2016 and 2017 for CSK and Rajasthan Royals — also featured in a video for CSK.

‘Sir Jadeja’, as he is fondly known, also played for the Gujarat Lions but is back at CSK.

The auction for the IPL 2018 edition will be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.