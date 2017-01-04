Watch - Peter Handscomb’s bizarre dismissal in Australia vs Pakistan Test at SCG

Peter Handscomb reached the century mark for the second time in four matches on Wednesday, a feat that made him the second Australian after Herbie Collins to register a 50-plus score in one’s first four games. (SCORECARD)
However, at an individual score of 110, the Victorian was out hit-wicket -- the bizarre dismissal overshadowing his terrific innings.
It was in the fifth ball of the 132nd over when Handscomb tried to play a wide ball from Wahab Riaz but stepped deep in his crease. As he went down to guide the ball towards the third-man, his bat clipped the leg-bail, thus bringing a premature end to a brilliant innings.
It did take some time for the Pakistanis to realise that the bails were dislodged. The third umpire was referred to, who confirmed Peter Handscomb hitting the stump with his bat while playing the shot.
This was the highest score for the 25-year-old in his career that started last November.
In his debut Test against South Africa, Handscomb scored 54 & 1* in the two innings and is in a scintillating form against Pakistan and has aggregated 304 runs in four innings at an average of 54.18.
Peter Handscomb is third on the list of the highest run-getters behind Steve Smith (382) and Azhar Ali (354).