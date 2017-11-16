Virat Kohli urges Delhi people to fight toxic air pollution. Watch video

In the wake of an emergency due to rising pollution levels, the Delhi government has taken several steps to curb the matter and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli too has lent his support to the cause. Kohli, who hails from Delhi himself, has posted a video on Twitter urging the residents of the city to take matter into their own hands by doing their bit in curtailing the environmental calamity.

“Hi guys! We all know what the situation of pollution is like in Delhi, I wanted to bring your attention towards it because a lot of people are debating as to what’s causing it. But what are we actually doing about it?” Kohli said.

Agar humein yeh match jeetna hain pollution ke against, hum sab ko saath mein mil ke khelna hoga. Kyunki hum sabki zimmedaari hain pollution ko kam karna. Specially jo log Delhi mein rehte hain, un sabki yeh responsibility hain. (If we have to win this match against pollution, all of us will have to play together. Because, this is everyone’s responsibility to reduce the pollution levels, specially the people who live in Delhi, it is their responsibility)”.

He even suggested a few means of contributing to the cause.

“I would urge people to share their rides whenever they can. I would urge them to use a bus, a metro, or use Ola Share if you can. This action if we do it once a week, it will make a massive difference. Kyunki har chhote action se bhi farak padta hain. (Because every small action also makes a difference) If you agree, like this post, share it and show your support,” Kohli added.

Delhi has been suffering from a severe air pollution crisis over the past few years and it seems that the state of affairs seems to be deteriorating even further. The capital’s recorded levels of particulate matter are at a staggering PM2.5 at 206.8 micrograms/m3, a result of several different factors including vehicular emissions, industrial pollution and the burning of cropstubble in the neighboring states.

The severity of the pollution levels has even covered Sunday’s Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in a blanket of doubt. Even the race’s director Hugh Jones – a retired British marathon champion acknowledged that conducting the race in November may not be the best decision for the runners.