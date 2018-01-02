This Sachin Tendulkar barbecue dish is meaty and umm - see cricket ‘chef’ in action

Sachin Tendulkar entertained cricket lovers with his exemplary batting skills for 24 years. And now it seems that Tendulkar, who retired from cricket four years ago in 2013, has set his eyes on wowing his fans with his culinary skills.

Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday posted a video of himself cooking on the New Year eve. The video shows the master blaster going about his culinary activities with a great deal of concentration and exhibiting the same level of excitement he displayed on cricket field.

“It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year’s Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers 😜 Hope you all had a great New Year’s Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always,” Tendulkar wrote in his tweet accompanying video.

Hope you all had a great New Year's Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always. pic.twitter.com/aOPVJUscx4 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2018

“This is New Year’s barbecue, special barbecue. Whoa! Smell is delicious. As time goes by, it gets better and better,” Tendulkar was heard speaking in the video.

Earlier, Tendulkar was seen partying with his former teammates Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar ahead of New Year. He had also posted a video of himself playing the golf.

Nothing like spending time with friends and playing a sport. It gives you some unforgettable moments... :-)) pic.twitter.com/uPfmNuvxeP — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2017

Our national heroes should be able to live a respectable life. #LetsPlayIndia pic.twitter.com/hD6hqT8ewF — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2017

Sachin Tendulkar, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, recently, also shared his vision of transforming Indian from a sport loving nation into a sport playing one. His gesture has earned him a lot of accolades from all quarters since then.