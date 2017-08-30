West Indies’ record Leeds win against England hailed by cricketing legends

West Indies rewrote history at Headingley on Tuesday as they chased down a massive 322-run target to register their first Test victory in English soil in 17 years. The win also helped the Caribbean side level the three-match series 1-1 after their abject surrender in the Day/Night Test that had former cricketers like Curtly Ambrose openly criticise the team’s performance.

However, they bounced back in style in the second Test, led by Shai Hope who slammed centuries in both innings, including an unbeaten one in the second. England, who had declared their second innings at 490 for the loss of eight wickets, were made to rue their decision as Hope plundered through the English attack and led his side to the emphatic victory.

West Indies, who have been suffering a decline in performance since 1995, were given no hope in Leeds. However, what the unexpected result showed was the kind of talent the side possesses despite the internal conflicts and issues off the field. Even English players couldn’t help but stand and applaud. Former captain Michael Vaughan led the charge on the social media platform stating

Even players involved in the match went on to laud the opposition. “Even though we were on the losing side this test match it was a great game to be involved in...on to Lords for the decider,” wrote Ben Stokes.

Stuart Broad admitted that despite giving everything, it still fell short. “Excellent Test match. We gave everything. Exhausted. Credit to the Windies brilliant chase. On to Lords for the decider!”

But the icing on the cake had to be from the Master Blaster who stated he spoke to batting great Brian Lara soon after the victory. Sachin Tendulkar wrote on the micro-blogging website and praised the efforts of the West Indies totally.

His partner-in-crime during the later stages of his career, Virender Sehwag, too wasn’t far behind.

This was only the third instance in the history of the game that a side went on to win a Test after losing one by an innings and 200 runs. It was also the fourth-highest total chased down in the fourth innings of a Test match besides being the first time. Hope, who had just one half-century to his name, was undoubtedly West Indies’ hero and followed George Headley and Gordon Greenidge as the only West Indians to score a century in both innings of a Test match in England.