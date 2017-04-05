Misbah-ul-Haq may end his Test career after West Indies series: Shaharyar Khan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan has said the three-match Test series against the West Indies beginning April 22 in Barbados will be the last for skipper Misbah-ul-Haq.

While speaking at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the 83-year-old said that although he had not spoken to Misbah regarding his retirement, it is believed that the series against the Caribbean side will be his swansong.

“No discussions have been held with Misbah regarding his retirement. However, a consensus has been reached that the test matches against West Indies will be his last series,” the Dawn quoted the PCB chairman as saying.

Misbah, who will turn 43 in May, had earlier asked the PCB for time to decide on his future following whitewash defeats in his last two series against Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

In January, it was announced that ODI captain Azhar Ali would lead the Test side following Misbah’s retirement as a part of “radical changes” required in the national team.

Misbah has been at the receiving end towards the late end of his career. However, leaving the 0-2 thrashing against New Zealand, followed by 0-3 whitewash against Australia, the 42-year-old has been the shining star for the side.

He also inspired Pakistan to the top of the ICC Test team rankings for the first time in history. Although their stint at the top was short-lived as India replaced them.